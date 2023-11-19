Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation

North Waziristan – The security forces killed four terrorists including a wanted militant Ibrahim alias Musa during an intelligence-based operation in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District.

According to an ISPR press release, weapons, ammunition and explosives are also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

