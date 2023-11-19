Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation

North Waziristan – The security forces killed four terrorists including a wanted militant Ibrahim alias Musa during an intelligence-based operation in the general area, Khaisoor of North Waziristan District.
According to an ISPR press release, weapons, ammunition and explosives are also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.
The sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.
On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.
Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,584
