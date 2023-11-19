  

Search

Pakistan

Lahore’s air quality still unhealthy despite smart lockdown in Punjab

Web Desk
12:00 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Lahore’s air quality still unhealthy despite smart lockdown in Punjab
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The air quality in Lahore persisted as unhealthy despite the imposition of a ‘smart lockdown’ by the interim Punjab government.

Sunday morning registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 380 in Lahore, categorizing it as hazardous. PM2.5, the primary pollutant, remained a concern due to its ability to penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, posing severe health risks.

The objective of the ‘smart lockdown’ was to curb vehicular and industrial emissions, known contributors to the smog formation. Additional measures included a ban on burning crop residues, garbage, tires, polythene bags, and leather across the province.

However, these initiatives appeared to have limited impact as Lahore and neighboring districts continue to grapple with the persistent smog.

Health experts advise the public to take precautions, including the use of face masks, to mitigate the dangers posed by the ongoing smog.

The toxic smog’s toll has led to over 12,000 reported cases of illness. According to sources from the Punjab Health Department (PHD), hospitals admitted 3,347 patients at General Hospital, 2,487 at Jinnah Hospital, 2,876 at Mayo Hospital, 5,187 at Services Hospital, and 1,859 at Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies due to smog-related health issues.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Nov-2023/karachi-weather-update-check-latest-weather-forecast-for-port-city-and-sindh-regions

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:42 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Face masks mandatory as Lahore’s air quality still unhealthy ...

05:36 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Police kill six robbers in Lahore’s Iqbal Town encounter

12:12 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Lahore court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, Ahad Cheema and 10 others in ...

11:38 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Punjab locks down ten districts to cut smog

04:36 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Toxic substances found in Lahore-based company’s cough syrup

03:19 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Punjab plans artificial rain in Lahore to fight smog

Advertisement

Latest

02:42 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Face masks mandatory as Lahore’s air quality still unhealthy despite smart lockdown

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: