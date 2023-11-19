Lahore’s air quality still unhealthy despite smart lockdown in Punjab

LAHORE – The air quality in Lahore persisted as unhealthy despite the imposition of a ‘smart lockdown’ by the interim Punjab government.

Sunday morning registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 380 in Lahore, categorizing it as hazardous. PM2.5, the primary pollutant, remained a concern due to its ability to penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, posing severe health risks.

The objective of the ‘smart lockdown’ was to curb vehicular and industrial emissions, known contributors to the smog formation. Additional measures included a ban on burning crop residues, garbage, tires, polythene bags, and leather across the province.

However, these initiatives appeared to have limited impact as Lahore and neighboring districts continue to grapple with the persistent smog.

Health experts advise the public to take precautions, including the use of face masks, to mitigate the dangers posed by the ongoing smog.

The toxic smog’s toll has led to over 12,000 reported cases of illness. According to sources from the Punjab Health Department (PHD), hospitals admitted 3,347 patients at General Hospital, 2,487 at Jinnah Hospital, 2,876 at Mayo Hospital, 5,187 at Services Hospital, and 1,859 at Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies due to smog-related health issues.

