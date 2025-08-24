Saeed Ghani’s brother Farhan Ghani remanded in terror, attempted murder case

KARACHI – Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani’s brother, Chiniasar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani, arrested in case of assault on government employee and interference in official duty, handed over to police on transit remand.

Farhan Ghani was produced before the Special Duty Magistrate’s court.

Police stated that the case has been registered at Ferozabad Police Station under anti-terrorism provisions, and the accused will be presented before the Anti-Terrorism Administrative Court tomorrow.

An FIR has been lodged against Saeed Ghani’s brother Farhan Ghani under sections of anti-terrorism and attempted murder.

In light of the investigating officer’s statement, the court handed Farhan Ghani over to police on a one-day transit remand.

Earlier, police recorded statements of Farhan Ghani and other accused.

It may be recalled that the case was registered at Ferozabad Police Station on the complaint of a government employee, including charges of terrorism, attempted murder, and other sections.

Those arrested include Farhan Ghani, Qamar Ahmed Khan, Shakeel Chandio, Sikandar, and Rohan.