Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirms moon sighting for Jamadi al-Thani 1437 AH

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced its decision regarding the sighting of the moon for Jamadi al-Thani 1437 AH.

According to the committee, the moon for Jamadi al-Thani 1437 AH was not sighted, and no confirmed reports of moon sighting were received from across Pakistan. Therefore, 1st Jamadi al-Thani 1437 AH will fall on Sunday, 23 November.

In Lahore, a meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held at the Aiwan-e-Awqaf Shah Chiragh Building, presided over by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Representatives from the Meteorological Department, SUPARCO, and Ministry of Science attended the session, with experts Dr. Hasan Ali Baig, Shaukat Ullah Khan, and Zainul Abideen providing support.

Most parts of the country experienced cloudy and dusty weather, and zonal committee meetings were also held in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. By consensus, the committees declared the moon not sighted.

The session concluded with special prayers for Pakistan’s security, unity, and the Muslim Ummah.