DUBAI – The deadly crash of HAL Tejas fighter jet at Dubai Air Show resulted in killing Wing Commander Vikram Singh. The jet went down around 2:10 pm local time at Al Maktoum International Airport, producing thick black smoke and sending spectators, including families and children, into panic.

Clips of IAF jet’s sudden descent have gone viral, showing terrifying moment. The crash has once again exposed deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement in India’s defence procurement system. Indian Air Chief AP Singh long warned that delays, shoddy contracts, and financial irregularities plague India’s defence projects.

Many contracts result in incomplete or faulty equipment, yet planes like the Tejas are still sent to international air shows, risking lives to project national pride. Experts suggest that existing technical issues in the Tejas, such as oil leaks, could be linked to poor oversight, inadequate maintenance, and cost-cutting measures driven by corruption.

Critics argue that this tragedy is the human cost of bureaucratic negligence and a defence system riddled with favoritism and financial malfeasance. The recent crash now casts shadow on India’s credibility in aerospace and military technology, raising questions about the safety of its equipment on the global stage.

Calls are growing for complete transparency, stricter oversight of defence contracts, and reforms to root out corruption. The Indian Air Force has launched a court of inquiry, vowing to hold responsible parties accountable.