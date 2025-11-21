Hindustan Aeronautics Stocks dip after deadly Tejas Jet Crash at Dubai Air Show

DUBAI – India humiliated on global stage as Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) faced sharp market shock as its shares dropped 2.62% after dramatic crash during live demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

Investors reacted swiftly to the news, fearing the fallout from a high-profile aviation accident involving one of India’s marquee defense programs.

UAE Ministry of Defense also confirmed pilot’s death and said emergency teams reached the crash site immediately, intensifying concerns about the Tejas program’s safety and reliability.

Crowds of families, aviation enthusiasts, and international delegations watched in disbelief as the jet erupted into flames mid-flight. Many left the air show early, shocked by the tragedy. Early indications suggest the crash was caused by a technical malfunction, not pilot error. The pilot was highly skilled, having undergone six months of specialized Tejas training and ranking top in his program, highlighting his expertise.

Indian Air Force launched a formal inquiry to determine the precise cause, examining technical, operational, and environmental factors. While the incident has raised scrutiny over the Tejas program, the IAF continues to integrate the aircraft into its fleet. The crash not only brought grief to the aviation community but also sent HAL investors into a panic, reflecting how real-world incidents can immediately ripple through stock markets.