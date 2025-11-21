16 dead, several injured in Faisalabad chemical factory boiler explosion

FAISALABAD – A deadly boiler explosion occurred inside a chemical factory in the Malik Pur area of Faisalabad, claiming the lives of 16 people and injuring seven others.

Rescue officials reported that the explosion was so powerful that it caused the roofs of several nearby houses to collapse. One house adjacent to the factory collapsed, burying a couple and their two children under the rubble, all of whom were killed.

The total number of fatalities includes six children, two women, two elderly individuals, and a factory worker.

Local residents assisted in the rescue efforts by removing bodies from the debris, while rescue teams continued their operations at the scene. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Authorities have expressed concern that more people may be trapped under the rubble, and have intensified the search operation to locate additional victims.

The Faisalabad deputy commissioner said legal action will be taken against the owners of the factory.