Sindh announces winter vacation for all educational institutions

KARACHI – Winter vacation has been announced in educational institutions across Sindh.

The Steering Committee of the Sindh Education Department has announced the annual winter holidays.

According to the spokesperson of the Education Department, winter vacation will be observed across the province from December 22 to December 31.

The spokesperson added that all public and private educational institutions will reopen as usual from January 1. However, supplementary board exams will continue as per schedule during these holidays.