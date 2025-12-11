Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound Rate to PKR – 11 Dec 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Dec 11, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market shows slight movements in several major international currencies, with US dollar, Euro, and UK pound maintaining firm positions against the Pakistani rupee.

US dollar traded at Rs281.2 in the buying window and Rs283.3 in selling. The euro remained strong, recorded at Rs326.85 for buying and Rs330 for selling. UK pound sterling continued to hold one of the highest values, trading at Rs374 buying and Rs378 selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.5 in buying and Rs77.15 in selling, while Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs74.8 and Rs75.4, respectively.

Canadian dollar traded at Rs 201 buying and Rs204 selling, while the Australian dollar stood at Rs184.5 and Rs188. The Kuwaiti dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies globally, remained strong at Rs911.25 in buying and Rs921.25 in selling.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.2 283.3
Euro EUR 326.85 330
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 188
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.3 753.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 204
China Yuan CNY 39.35 39.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.07 3.16
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.25 921.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.35 67.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 159 161
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.45 27.75
Omani Riyal OMR 728 738
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 220
Swedish Krona SEK 29.45 29.75
Swiss Franc CHF 346.7 349.45
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
