Pakistan summons Norwegian ambassador over attending Iman Mazari case hearing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has summoned the Norwegian ambassador to the Foreign Office over his attendance at a court hearing in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the Norwegian ambassador was summoned today, where the Additional Foreign Secretary for the Europe Division expressed strong concerns regarding his unjustified presence during a judicial proceeding in Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that the ambassador’s act is a violation of diplomatic norms and relevant international laws.

The spokesperson added that it was also conveyed to the ambassador that his action amounted to interference in Pakistan’s internal matters. He was urged to fully adhere to established principles of diplomatic relations and the diplomatic code of conduct under the Vienna Convention.

It may be noted that the Norwegian ambassador had attended today’s Supreme Court hearing in the controversial tweet case against Iman Mazari, videos of which have gone viral on social media.