Pm Orders Acceleration Of Efforts To Raise Tax To Gdp Ratio To 11pc

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that the tax-to-GDP ratio be increased to 11 percent.

A high-level meeting on FBR affairs was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on tax revenue targets, the digitization of the economy, and ongoing actions against tax evasion.

The prime minister instructed officials to intensify efforts to raise the tax-to-GDP ratio to the target of 11 percent. He also directed the expansion of the tax net, ensuring effective tax enforcement across all government sectors, and the timely payment of sales tax refunds.

He praised FBR officials for reducing the duration of customs clearance by using modern technology and artificial intelligence. He further instructed that the time for customs clearance of imports and exports be reduced even more.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of FBR and law enforcement agencies for taking effective action against factories involved in illegal cigarette manufacturing and directed provincial governments to continue full cooperation with FBR in this regard.

During the briefing, it was informed that several focal persons from the FBR and the Excise and Taxation Department have been appointed to bring the tobacco sector into the tax net, and a large quantity of illegal cigarettes has recently been seized.

The prime minister was also briefed on the progress of pending tax-related cases in various tribunals and institutions.

The Chairman of WAPDA also met the Prime Minister. He briefed him on the increase in water reservoirs and development projects. The Chairman gave a detailed briefing on the development projects being carried out under WAPDA’s supervision.

During the meeting, matters related to increasing water storage and other administrative and technical affairs of WAPDA were discussed. The Prime Minister was informed about the progress regarding the conservation and expansion of the country’s water resources.