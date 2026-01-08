Pakistan Business Council engages TPO on growth-oriented Tax Reforms

KARACHI – Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Tuesday welcomed Dr Najeeb Ahmed Memon, the newly appointed Director General of the Tax Policy Office (TPO), during his visit to engage with business leaders as part of the government’s consultation process on tax reform.

The meeting was held amid ongoing efforts to separate tax policy formulation from revenue administration and develop a more growth-oriented, predictable tax framework. During the interaction, Dr Memon briefed PBC members on the mandate and working approach of the TPO, underscoring the importance of structured and continuous engagement with industry stakeholders.

Discussions focused on challenges faced by the private sector, distortions in the existing tax regime, and policy measures needed to promote investment, competitiveness, and documentation of the economy.

PBC reiterated that it has long supported the separation of tax policy from revenue administration, maintaining that tax policy should be stable, long-term, and consistent to encourage investment, support exports, and drive sustainable economic growth. The Council also emphasised the need for a level playing field that does not penalise compliant businesses operating in the documented economy.

Welcoming engagement, PBC Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir termed the establishment of the Tax Policy Office a positive institutional step toward meaningful reform. She said sustained growth requires documentation of the economy and comprehensive tax reform, adding that a clear separation between policy and administration can help create a more evidence-based and growth-focused tax system.

She noted that PBC remains committed to supporting the government through data-driven insights and practical solutions that broaden the tax base without discouraging compliant taxpayers.

Dr Memon said the government considers engagement with industry stakeholders vital for building a credible and effective tax policy framework. He stated that the consultations aim to understand sector-specific realities, address structural challenges, and ensure that tax policy supports growth, investment, and economic documentation. He added that input from PBC and its members would be valuable in shaping pragmatic and sustainable policy outcomes.

PBC reaffirmed its commitment to constructive collaboration with the government and stressed that lasting tax reform can only be achieved through coordination between policymakers, tax administrators, and the private sector. The Council further highlighted that a transparent, predictable, and equitable tax system remains essential for improving Pakistan’s investment climate and ensuring long-term economic growth.