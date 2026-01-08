How much Taxes are Pakistanis paying on Petrol, and Diesel in Jan 2026?

KARACHI – Pakistanis are currently paying around Rs 80 per liter in taxes on fuel. The government had to bear monthly loss of Rs 110 billion due to subsidies of Rs 70 per liter on diesel and Rs 40 per liter on petrol.

Product Price Super 253.17 Diesel 257.08

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail made revealations that Pakistanis are paying approximately Rs 80 per liter in taxes on fuel.

According to Ismail, the PTI government started subsidizing petrol and diesel, but this came at a tremendous cost to the national economy. He revealed that the government had to bear a monthly loss of Rs 110 billion due to subsidies of Rs 70 per liter on diesel and Rs 40 per liter on petrol.

He stressed that the only way to avoid financial collapse was to restore the IMF program, a move approved by the cabinet but obstructed by some senior PML-N leaders. “We tried to implement IMF’s condition of ending fuel subsidies to save the country, but interference delayed these critical reforms,” he said.

The former minister also criticized the PDM government, accusing it of pushing Pakistan toward another economic crisis in 2023. That year saw record-high inflation and the rupee’s steepest devaluation. By June, with no alternatives left, the government was forced to reach an agreement with the IMF, narrowly avoiding bankruptcy. He pointed out that when the PDM left office, the rupee had plunged to Rs 290 per dollar.

Miftah Ismail urged the current government to take responsibility for the country’s economic situation. In his latest remarks, Ismail made it clear, all economic hardships cannot be pinned on PTI alone, as foundations of the crisis were laid over multiple administrations.