Nation watches closely as Faiz Hameed appeals Court-Martial Verdict to Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s political and military circles witnessed major update as former ISI Director General Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has decided to challenge his conviction at the highest military authority, the Army Chief himself.

Hameeed’s lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq, confirmed that the explosive appeal will be filed as soon as the detailed verdict is released.

Ashfaq delivered a bold statement to the media: “We have been directed to challenge the sentence immediately. The moment we receive the written order, the appeal will be filed without wasting a single minute.”

He revealed staggering details about the trial, describing it as one of the most intense court-martial processes in Pakistan’s history. According to him, Faiz Hameed endured over 8,000 cross-examination questions, yet stood firm throughout.

“Not one prosecution witness could support the allegations,” he declared. “From a legal standpoint, our case is overwhelmingly strong, a thousand percent in our favor, but the court has given its decision. We now hope justice will prevail in the next forum.”

Calling proceedings “historic,” Ashfaq said this was first-ever court-martial in Pakistan carried out with such an extraordinary level of transparency, despite certain restrictions remaining in place.

Faiz Hameed, charged on December 6 and formally tried beginning December 13, reportedly demonstrated unwavering composure and remarkable resilience throughout the grueling process, showing what his counsel described as “exceptional courage and determination.”

The case is set to become one of most high-profile, intensely watched, and consequential legal battles the country has ever seen. Analysts warn that the outcome could have far-reaching implications across Pakistan’s civil-military landscape.