Yango Ride launches “Drive to Win Challenge” with Grand Prizes for Partner’s Drivers across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has announced the launch of its nationwide “Drive to Win Challenge,” a four-week incentive campaign aimed at rewarding high-performing partner’s drivers across Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.

The challenge has been going on from November 24, all the way to December 21, 2025, offering weekly rewards and major grand prizes in the final week. The mega event will be held in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in the first week of January where the grand prizes will be distributed to the partner drivers.

The campaign is designed to recognize the efforts of drivers who consistently maintain strong performance on the platform. To qualify for the lucky draw, partner drivers must complete at least 25 trips per week during the campaign period and maintain a minimum rating of 4.8.

Yango Ride has allocated a substantial prize pool, featuring 115 rewards across multiple tiers. The grand prizes in the final week include:

1 Suzuki Alto VXR

3 Umrah Tickets

36 Honda 70 Motorbikes

3 Samsung 49” LED TVs

Throughout the first three weeks, eligible drivers will also have the chance to win:

9 Samsung Galaxy A26 smartphones

18 monthly grocery vouchers worth PKR 20,000 each

45 fuel vouchers worth PKR 10,000 each

Weekly winners will be announced every Tuesday via the Yango Pro app, the company’s WhatsApp channels, and social media platforms. In addition, the final week of the campaign will feature amplified communication about the grand prize draws, followed by on-ground driver events in January, during which all prizes will be distributed, and driver comments will be recorded.

Winner selection will be conducted through randomized draws, with separate categories for cars, bikes, and rickshaws across all participating cities. Yango stated that the challenge is part of its ongoing effort to support driver engagement and reward consistent, high-quality service on the platform.

Miral Sharif, Country Manager at Yango Pakistan, stated: “This initiative reflects our commitment to providing meaningful earning opportunities for partner drivers. Our partner drivers are the backbone of the service, and this campaign is one way to appreciate their hard work and motivate them during one of the busiest periods of the year.”

“Drive to Win Challenge” marks one of the platform’s largest incentive programs to date, aimed at closing the year by recognising the contributions of its partner driver community and strengthening engagement across all operational cities.