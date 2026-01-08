Nadra introduces facility to update identity records from home via Pak-ID app

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has introduced another facility for citizens, allowing them to make changes to their records from the comfort of their homes.

According to the report, Nadra is the sole authorised institution responsible for issuing national identity cards and other identification documents to Pakistanis residing both inside and outside the country.

Nadra has launched several facilities for citizens, including the Pak-ID mobile application, through which users can complete various services from home.

Now, if any citizen wishes to make changes to their Nadra record, this can also be done without visiting a Nadra office, solely through the Pak-ID mobile app.

If you want to amend any non-printable information recorded on your National Identity Card or NICOP, you can complete the entire process by following the method explained in the video and get your Nadra record updated quickly from home at a minimal fee.