Bangladesh air chief calls on COAS, discusses regional security and defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, evolving regional security dynamics, and ways to enhance bilateral defence and military cooperation. They emphasised the need to strengthen professional collaboration, expand training exchanges, and further deepen defence ties between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The visiting air chief praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their role in promoting regional peace and stability. In response, the COAS and CDF reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening long-term defence relations with Bangladesh.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming the longstanding and strong bonds between the two brotherly countries.