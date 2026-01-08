Women covering face barred from buying Gold, sparking outrage

ISLAMABAD – Jewelry shops across Bihar have been instructed not to sell gold to women wearing hijabs, niqabs, or any face-covering. All India Jewellers and Gold Federation (AIJGF) Bihar justified the directive, citing “security concerns, but critics say it is a thinly veiled attack on religious freedom.

Under new rules, anyone covering their face with hijab, niqab, scarf, helmet, or similar apparel must temporarily reveal their face to prove their identity before being allowed to make purchases. Shops have reportedly been enforcing this strictly, prompting anger and confusion among customers.

The decision drawn sharp criticism from political leaders. Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Izzaz Ahmed condemned the move, calling it “a blatant violation of the secular principles of the Constitution.” He accused BJP and RSS members of orchestrating the policy, warning that targeting the hijab and niqab under the guise of security is a direct attack on religious sentiments and the fundamental right to freedom of religion guaranteed under the Constitution.

Critics argue that the decision singles out the Muslim community, infringing on basic freedoms and constitutional rights, while supporters claim it is necessary for safety. The move has sparked a nationwide debate, with political and social circles sharply divided over the issue.