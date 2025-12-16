Pakistan condemns Bihar CM over disrespect to woman’s hijab

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly reacted to the Indian state of Bihar’s Chief Minister for disrespecting a woman’s hijab by attempting to remove a female doctor’s veil during an appointment letter distribution ceremony (file photo).

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, condemning the incident, said that Pakistan strongly denounces the action of the Bihar Chief Minister.

He stated that the public humiliation of Dr. Nusrat Parveen is a violation of human dignity and religious freedom, and forcibly removing a woman’s veil is unacceptable and shameful.

Awais Leghari said treating this incident as a joke is deeply regrettable, adding that a worrying trend of ignoring the rights of Muslim women is emerging in India. He expressed full solidarity with Dr. Nusrat Parveen.

He further demanded that the Chief Minister of Bihar issue an unconditional apology, saying that violations of religious freedom are a matter of serious concern for the global community.