Yango launches electric rickshaws in Lahore for a greener, smarter Pakistan

LAHORE – Yango Ride, the international ride-hailing service and part of global tech company Yango Group, has officially launched a fleet of electric rickshaws in Lahore, marking a major step in its commitment to sustainable urban transport. This initiative, powered by a strategic partnership with Wasl Mobility Modaraba, introduces a cleaner, quieter alternative to traditional rickshaws, one that’s better for both the environment and the everyday commuter.

Electric rickshaws play a vital role in reducing urban pollution and noise, especially in densely populated cities like Lahore, where conventional rickshaws are a major contributor to carbon emissions. Yango’s new EV fleet is designed to offer a more comfortable, reliable, and affordable travel experience for passengers, while also creating new income opportunities for local drivers.

“At Yango, we believe in combining innovation with impact,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “The launch of electric rickshaws, branded by the talented artist Umair Najeeb, is a prominent milestone in our journey to bring modern, sustainable mobility solutions to Pakistan. This is another step in our mission to introduce new ride options while helping shape a cleaner, smarter future for urban transportation.”

The transition to electric vehicles is being made possible through Wasl Mobility Modaraba’s Shariah-compliant leasing and financing schemes, which lower the barriers to vehicle ownership for drivers. With low down payments, quick approvals, and flexible leasing terms, more drivers can now become part of the electric mobility movement.

““We’re excited to transform Wasl Mobility Modaraba into a key player in Pakistan’s move towards sustainable transportation; this fleet investment reflects our commitment to innovation and overcoming financial barriers to electric mobility”,” said Saif Tariq, CEO at Wasl Mobility Modaraba. “Through our flexible financing and leasing programs, Wasl Mobility Modaraba is empowering drivers to join the electric revolution with lower barriers to entry and faster processing”, added Faraz Zaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Wasl Mobility Modaraba.

The collaboration between Yango and Wasl goes beyond innovation. It’s a model of inclusive growth and responsible development. The launch signals a broader transformation within Pakistan’s ride-hailing sector, with Yango taking the lead in offering affordable, reliable, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.