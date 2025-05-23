Pakistan to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

ISLAMABAD – The federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented on June 10.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the federal budget will be presented in the National Assembly on June 10, while the Economic Survey will be released on June 9.

Previously, the budget was scheduled to be presented on June 2.

Meanwhile, today was the final day of talks with the IMF, but no consensus was reached on the budget targets.

Negotiations with the IMF are expected to continue next week.