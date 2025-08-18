Cm Punjab Solar Panel Scheme Balloting 2025 Update

LAHORE – Punjab government’s Solar Panel Scheme continues to remain in top searches as users are looking for Balloting 2025, which sparks excitement among thousands of households. As families are looking to get Solar setup to cut their electricity bills and avoid frequent outages, here is the latest update.

Cm Solar initiative aims to provide long-term relief to low- and middle-income consumers while promoting renewable energy adoption. Under innitiaitve led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, applicants will receive 1–3 kW grid-tied solar systems, including panels, inverters, and mounting structures.

Batteries will be provided only where specified, while net metering is available in eligible areas, enabling households to sell excess electricity back to the grid.

A 1 kW system is expected to help save Rs 6,000–9,000, while larger systems such as 3 kW can offset 360–450 kWh monthly.

Punjab CM Solar Balloting

As some FAKE PORTALS are sharing news about balloting process carried out through a computerized district-level draw. It said so called results are now live on website, the CM Punjab portal, and partner bank platforms.

It even ask users to enter their CNIC number, reference number from their electricity bill. and Some portals may also require OTP verification via mobile number.

NOTE: The government has not shared any official details about Balloting and users are advised not to share their ID Card, Mobile number or other personal data on these sham link.

Punjab Solar Scheme

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the program as part of her broader energy reform agenda. “This scheme is designed to protect households from rising electricity tariffs, reduce financial strain, and ensure energy stability through clean, renewable power,” she said.