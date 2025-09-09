No Consultation, No Clarity — SITE Chief Slams over E-Invoicing Move

KARACHI – Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association of Industry, has voiced serious concerns over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) abrupt rollout of the e-invoicing system, criticizing the lack of stakeholder engagement and absence of awareness initiatives prior to its implementation. He stated that the sudden enforcement of the system has led to widespread confusion and operational difficulties for taxpayers, many of whom are struggling to comply with the new requirements due to the system’s technical complexities.

In a statement, Ahmed Azeem Alvi said that the e-filing process, as it currently stands, is not only cumbersome but also impractical, making it nearly impossible for a significant number of businesses to meet the prescribed deadlines. He called for immediate action from the FBR to conduct awareness sessions and engage in constructive dialogue with industrial stakeholders to resolve the system’s shortcomings.

SAI Chief pointed out that in industries, returns of goods are a routine matter. However, there is currently no clear or well-defined mechanism for reverse filing. Sometimes goods are returned partially, sometimes fully, and often with delays—yet the system provides no technical or legal clarity on how such cases should be handled. He emphasized that such ambiguities must be addressed to ensure the system becomes both effective and implementable.

Appealing to the Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Alvi urged the government to prioritize facilitation over regulation. He argued that reforms should aim to ease business processes rather than complicate them, and that success lies in aligning policy with practical realities. If the FBR works collaboratively with stakeholders and removes bureaucratic obstacles, he believes the system could gain acceptance and deliver the intended benefits.