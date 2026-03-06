Today Iftar Time in Lahore – 6 March 2026 Friday

In Lahore, today Iftar Time is 6:05 PM, while those following Jafaria school of thought will break fast at 6:15pm.

Iftar Time in Lahore

Date Iftar Iftar 6 March, 2026 6:05 pm 6:15 pm (Jafaria)

Iftar Timings 2026

The sacred moment of iftar marks the end of a day-long fast, allowing believers to gather with family and partake in traditional meals after spiritual reflection and devotion. Authorities and religious scholars continue to emphasize the importance of following the official Ramadan calendar to maintain accuracy in fasting schedules.