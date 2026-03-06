Gold plunges for fourth consecutive day, silver goes up in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded another decline for fourth day in a row in line with downward trend in international market on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices dropped by Rs3,400 to settle at Rs533,762.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram plunged by Rs2,915, bringing the new rate to Rs457,614 in local market.

The precious commodity shed $34 in international bullion market where the rate hovered at $5,110 per ounce.

Unlike the gold, the silver prices recorded upward trend as per tola rate moved up by Rs104 to settle at Rs8,914. The price of 10-gram surged by Rs89, taking the new rate to Rs7,642.