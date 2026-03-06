Digital blackout in Iran as internet nearly completely shut down for a week

The watchdog reports that even after 144 hours, Iran’s connectivity collapsed to just 1% of normal levels, cutting the nation off from the digital world.

This near-total shutdown created communication blackout, making it extremely difficult, and in many cases impossible, for international news agencies to report on events unfolding inside the country or verify information on the ground.

Internet blackouts are widely seen as one of the most powerful tools used to control information during periods of unrest. Earlier this year, the Iranian government also blocked internet services during anti-government protests, raising concerns about censorship and the restriction of information flow.