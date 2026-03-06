Iran launches large-scale retaliatory strikes on Tel Aviv amid ongoing conflict

Iran has carried out extensive retaliatory attacks on Israel, deploying dozens of drones and missiles as military escalation continue to intensify in the regional following the US-Israel attack on Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly used “Khaibar Shekan” missiles equipped with cluster munitions during the strikes.

During the attacks, live cameras showing Tel Aviv’s airspace were reportedly redirected toward the streets to prevent the missiles from being visible as they entered Israeli airspace.

Russian media reports noted that air raid sirens in Tel Aviv were not activated at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper provided a briefing on the conflict, stating that the US is now in the sixth day of the Iran war.

He added that US forces have targeted over 200 sites in Iran in the past 72 hours. Cooper claimed that Iranian drones destroyed a U.S. naval vessel and that more than 30 Iranian naval ships have been neutralized.

President Donald Trump expressed support for potential Iranian Kurdish operations against Iran, stating that it would be “great” if such actions were undertaken. He also commented on the selection process for Iran’s next leader, saying it is in its early stages and that Mojtaba Khamenei is an unlikely successor.

Despite the ongoing conflict, oil prices have not surged significantly, and the Strait of Hormuz remains open. Trump said U.S. operations against Iran are proceeding according to plan and emphasized that there is no set timeline for further action. He also noted that the U.S. possesses large stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, and the defense industry is increasing production, making the Defense Production Act unnecessary at this stage.