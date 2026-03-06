‘Foreign Pilots on Punjab’s VIP Aircraft drawing Salaries as High as Rs1 Crore Per Month’

LAHORE – The luxury VIP aircraft of Punjab government witnessed its total expenditure surpassing Rs11 billion, according to records.

Latest information shared by TV host said the jet is currently being operated by two foreign pilots who are reportedly earning monthly salaries of $32,000 and $38,000 (over Rs10million Pak Rupee). TV anchor Muhammad Malick said that information was confirmed by Punjab’s information minister, Azma Bokhari, who stated that the foreign pilots have been hired on a temporary basis and are expected to train local aviation staff during their four-month assignment.

After procurement of Gulfstream G500 aircraft, the government approved additional supplementary grant of Rs861.5 million to cover operational expenses. The funds will be utilized for aircraft operations, pilot and engineer training, fuel, insurance, and technical services.

The mandatory refresher training programs in the US for pilots and engineers will cost Rs. 65.1 million, while an additional Rs. 143.3 million has been allocated for training-related activities. Operational programs and subscription services for the aircraft require Rs. 497.8 million, and fuel expenses have increased by Rs. 50 million. The aircraft consumes approximately 2,100 liters of fuel per hour, and rising insurance premiums necessitate an extra Rs. 64 million.

Rs5 million has been earmarked for technical staff and consultancy services.

Parts for Gulfstream G500 are imported from US, with applicable duties and taxes already paid. However, additional Rs1.8 million is required for shipping and freight charges. Officials acknowledged that further funding will be needed for aircraft cleaning, maintenance, and operational requirements.