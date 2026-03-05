LAHORE – Punjab government’s shiny new luxury jet, the Gulfstream G500, continues to make headlines, resting on the tarmac of Allama Iqbal International Airport. At first, few paid attention, until reports surfaced that millions more might be needed to keep the aircraft operational.

The jet become center of heated controversy, with reports revealing that taxpayers may be forced to foot an additional Rs 861.5 million bill just to keep the aircraft flying. Authorities are reportedly seeking extra funds for operations and maintenance, while insurance costs are expected to skyrocket.

Sources claim additional Rs497.8 million may also be required for operational programs and subscriptions. The government is planning to hire more technical staff, including mechanics and aircraft experts, further increasing costs. Critics argue that maintenance and service expenses have already climbed, raising questions about whether public money is being wisely spent.

The story first surfaced in a detailed report discussed on a News Channel where the acquisition of the luxury jets was discussed. According to aviation sources, the Punjab government purchased a United States-registered Gulfstream G500 valued at roughly Rs1 billion. It reportedly sat remained at Allama Iqbal International Airport for about 40 days before being refurbished and making its first domestic flight on February 6, heading to Multan.

Manufactured in 2019 by Gulfstream Aerospace, the long-range luxury jet is designed for high-profile government and business use. Flight records reveal that it later operated under the call sign “Punjab Two,” flying routes from Lahore to Quetta and Mianwali. These domestic operations have fueled debate about whether such a high-end aircraft is necessary at a time when public services face funding shortages.

According to manufacturer data, the Gulfstream G500 can travel over 8,000 kilometers in a single journey at speeds of up to 1,000 km/h and comfortably seats 13 passengers. A brand-new model is valued at as much as $4.5 million, yet taxpayers are now expected to bear the mounting costs of keeping it operational.