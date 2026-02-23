Another Luxury Jet lands in Pakistan amid buzz over Punjab’s Luxury plane controversy

ISLAMABAD – As Punjab government’s move to buy high-end Gulfstream business jet garnered unwarranted attention, another high-end aircraft touched down in Pakistan, sparking fresh social media firestorm.

Just days after intense debate erupted over Punjab’s acquisition of ultra-luxury jet from Gulfstream Aerospace, Pakistanis were left stunned by the sudden arrival of yet another sleek private aircraft. The timing could not have been more dramatic, and the internet wasted no time in demanding answers.

At center of the storm is renowned aviation YouTuber Fly With Owen who, beyond his online fame, is professional pilot specializing in high-stakes world of international private jet deliveries. Known for transporting elite aircraft across continents, Owen documents these exclusive journeys for his rapidly growing audience on YouTube, where aviation enthusiasts eagerly follow his behind-the-scenes access to luxury air travel. This time, the drama unfolded in Southeast Asia.

Owen revealed that he had been urgently tasked with ferrying a sophisticated private aircraft, Piaggio P180 Avanti, from Myanmar to Pakistan. The emergency nature of the assignment, combined with the aircraft’s elite status, immediately raised eyebrows.

His vlog chronicled every stage of the high-pressure delivery, pre-flight preparations, cockpit operations, cross-border clearances, and the final touchdown in Pakistan. Within hours of its release, the video began trending among Pakistani viewers. Clips spread like wildfire across social media platforms, fueling speculation and conspiracy theories. The burning question dominating timelines and comment sections:

If the Punjab government’s luxury jet wasn’t enough, who has now brought yet another high-end aircraft into Pakistan? With no immediate official clarification about the aircraft’s ownership, online debate has intensified. Some speculate about private investors. Others suspect political or corporate elites. Many simply question the optics of luxury aviation purchases at a time of economic strain.

One thing is certain: the arrival of this aircraft has transformed a routine jet delivery into a national talking point, and Pakistan’s skies have suddenly become the center of a very public mystery.