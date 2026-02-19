Punjab breaks silence on purchase of luxury aircraft worth Rs10 billion

LAHORE – The Punjab government has shared official stance after reports claimed that it has purchased a new aircraft, Gulfstream G500, worth Rs10 billion for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Reports said the aircraft is registered under the number N144S, with an approximate price of Rs10 billion.

While the plane has a history of travel in Pakistan, it is not yet registered locally and currently holds US registration.

The purchase has sparked criticism on social media, with users questioning the use of public funds for such luxury purchases. Many argued that taxpayer money should be spent on the welfare of the people, rather than on extravagant aircraft for officials.

What the Punjab Info Minister Says

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari stated that the provincial government is in the process of building a fleet for Air Punjab, which will include various types of aircraft. Some will be purchased, while others will be leased.

She emphasized that “this acquisition is part of a broader plan, and further details will be shared once the arrangements are finalized”.

Bukhari also responded to former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s remarks, suggesting that he has a habit of making incomplete statements.

She added that if the government were to discuss issues related to tax evasion, it would be seen as political revenge.