Pakistan to face LNG supply shortages from Qatar amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will not receive LNG from Qatar until the end of the ongoing conflict.

The Petroleum Division stated that QatarGas has informed Pakistan about the halt in gas supply. Sources added that out of eight LNG cargoes scheduled for March, only two have arrived. The remaining six cargoes were expected on March 7, 11, 12, 16, 20, and 21.

Officials said Pakistan will need to manage the existing LNG load carefully, and through load management from March 20 to 21, LNG availability can be maintained. The supply to industrial sectors and other areas in Pakistan is expected to be affected.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal told the media outside Parliament House that the LNG will arrive from Qatar, as planned, but alternative fuel options are also available.

He noted that the responsibility for imports and exports lies with shipping lines, which must fulfill their obligations.

Jam Kamal added that due to container risk insurance and other logistical costs, negative effects are starting to appear, affecting the entire region. He emphasized that this route is crucial for regional trade and energy supply, and countries dependent on energy resources from Gulf nations will also be impacted.

The minister further said that the region previously enjoyed considerable facilitation for goods and shipments, but now the effects of increased insurance and logistics costs are becoming visible. While some alternative arrangements are possible, certain matters remain beyond Pakistan’s control.