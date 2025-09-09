Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Rate USD to PKR – 9 September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee faced continued pressure in foreign exchange market as major global currencies strengthened significantly, with the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound seeing notable gains.

In Open Market, US Dollar hovers at Rs282.20 and sold at Rs 283.00, maintaining its stronghold against the local currency. Euro also surged, trading between Rs 329.70 (buying) and Rs 331.50 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling remained the most expensive foreign currency, buying at Rs 380 and selling at Rs 382.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, currencies commonly used for remittances and trade, were also in high demand. The Dirham stood at Rs 76.85 (buying) and Rs 77.05 (selling), whereas the Riyal was being traded at Rs 75.15 (buying) and Rs 75.35 (selling).