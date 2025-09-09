Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Open Market Rate USD to PKR – 9 September 2025

By News Desk
8:58 am | Sep 9, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee faced continued pressure in foreign exchange market as major global currencies strengthened significantly, with the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound seeing notable gains.

In Open Market, US Dollar hovers at Rs282.20 and sold at Rs 283.00, maintaining its stronghold against the local currency. Euro also surged, trading between Rs 329.70 (buying) and Rs 331.50 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling remained the most expensive foreign currency, buying at Rs 380 and selling at Rs 382.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal, currencies commonly used for remittances and trade, were also in high demand. The Dirham stood at Rs 76.85 (buying) and Rs 77.05 (selling), whereas the Riyal was being traded at Rs 75.15 (buying) and Rs 75.35 (selling).

Currency Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.20 283.00
Euro EUR 329.70 331.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.00 382.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85 77.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 184.00 189.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.40 749.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.90 44.30
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.00 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.00 921.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 732.00 734.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.50 222.50
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
