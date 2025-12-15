Ogra increases RLNG prices for December

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has set RLNG prices for the month of December.

According to the notification, RLNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited have been reduced by 4.61 percent, fixing the price at $11.82 per MMBTU.

Meanwhile, RLNG prices for Sui Southern Gas Company have been reduced by 5.90 percent, with the price set at $10.77 per MMBTU.

The notification further stated that OGRA has issued the new price notification, and the revised prices will take effect from December 1.