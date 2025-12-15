Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces backlash for attempting to remove Muslim doctor’s Hijab

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken steps in line with the fanatic Hindutva ideology, which follows Modi’s policies that curtail religious freedom and human rights.

According to Indian media, this unfortunate incident occurred in Patna during a government event where the chief guest, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was distributing appointment letters to doctors.

During the event, a female doctor dressed in a burqa and full hijab approached the stage to receive her appointment letter from the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar reportedly gestured toward her and attempted to pull off her face covering. When his first attempt failed, he tried a second time.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister and other officials standing behind him tried to stop him, but he did not relent and continued smiling.

Indian media claimed that the Muslim doctor seen in the video is Nusrat Parveen, who recently succeeded in securing a government job.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s unexpected and unethical act left Dr. Nusrat Parveen visibly shocked and distressed, while some people in the background laughing added to the discomfort of the situation.

As the video went viral, not only social media users but also opposition parties and Muslim leaders strongly condemned the act.

Akbar Owaisi stated that a person who does not even understand basic etiquette in dealing with women has been made Chief Minister.

Congress leaders also condemned the incident, saying such actions are a malicious attempt to tarnish India’s image.

The Hindu party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, questioned the Chief Minister’s behavior, saying it raises serious concerns about his mindset and intentions.

Muslim leaders said that this is not just an isolated incident but reflects a mindset in which decisions about women’s clothing, hijab, and face coverings are forcibly imposed.

It is worth noting that there is no official ban on hijab or face coverings in the state of Bihar; however, critics say that such actions indirectly promote hostility toward the hijab.