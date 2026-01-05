Viral ‘Umairi’ Leaked Video triggers backlash on social media

LAHORE – Pakistan’s social media platforms are buzzing with controversy over clip circulating under the title “Umairy Leaks”, featuring explicit content between a woman and a younger man. Versions of the clip online range from 7 minutes 11 seconds to titles referencing dialogues like “Dunya Maar Doongi.”

The video, reportedly filmed by couple themselves, shows them engaging in physical intimacy while holding camera and talking, committing adultery. In the audio, the woman is heard cursing her husband and brothers while praising the character “Umairy,” which has fueled public discussion and anger.

As the clip spread online, major platforms including TikTok and Facebook removed it due to their content policies. However, screenshots continue to circulate, keeping the controversy alive.

Viral Umairi Video

The viral video sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for the arrest of both individuals for spreading vulgarity and violating social norms. At the same time, some users shared memes praising the man’s “He-Man” character, reflecting the mixed reactions on social media.

Activists are urging authorities to take action against those sharing such content online, highlighting the growing concern over leaked videos and their impact on society.