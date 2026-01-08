Woman shot dead by US Immigration Officer at Close Range, Sparking Public Outcry

MINNEAPOLIS – A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis after she allegedly tried to drive away from agents surrounding her vehicle.

The 37-year-old Renee was spotted in a shocking street confrontation. Video footage shows masked ICE agent firing three times at point-blank range as Good’s SUV barreled out of control, smashing into parked cars while horrified onlookers screamed at federal agents.

Trump administration claimed Good tried to attack the officers, calling it a case of “domestic terrorism,” but Mayor Jacob Frey called the accusation “bullshit” and demanded ICE leave the city immediately.

Thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures to march through Minneapolis, holding signs demanding “ICE out of MPLS.”

The incident shows growing tensions over aggressive immigration enforcement, especially after DHS announced plans to add 10,000 new ICE agents, raising concerns about training and accountability.

Secretary Kristi Noem defended the shooting, saying Good “weaponized her vehicle” and threatened officers, but locals are demanding answers, and justice.