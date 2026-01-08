18 January declared Public Holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

MUSCAT – Shab-e-Meraj, the sacred night commemorating miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad SAW from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to the heavens, a spiritually profound event celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Kuwait and Oman officially announced public holiday on January 18 to mark sacred occasion of Isra and Mi’raj, one of the most important nights in Islamic calendar. United Arab Emirates will not observe this day as a public holiday, leaving residents to note the difference in regional observances.

Isra and Mi’raj, celebrated by Muslims worldwide, falls on the night of 27th Rajab 1447 according to the Hijri calendar. This revered night commemorates the miraculous journey and heavenly ascension of Prophet Muhammad PBUH.

On this extraordinary night, Prophet Muhammad SAW traveled miraculously from Masjid al-Haram in Mecca to Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, before ascending to the heavens, a spiritual journey that inspires millions.

This year, according to the Gregorian calendar, the day corresponds to January 16, yet only Kuwait and Oman have chosen to officially honor the occasion with a public holiday.

On Shab-e-Meraj, Muslims around the world engage in acts of worship and reflection to honor the miraculous journey. Many offer extra prayers (nafl or Tahajjud), recite Holy Quran, and send blessings upon Prophet Muhammad SAW. The night is also known for charity and good deeds, stressing spiritual growth, devotion, and a closer connection to Allah SWT.