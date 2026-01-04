Pakistan Public Holidays 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government officially unveiled the complete list of public holidays for 2026, bringing exciting news for millions of citizens, employees, and businesses across the country.

With the full schedule now available, people can finally plan their vacations, family gatherings, and long weekends in advance.

Around 17 public holidays will be observed nationwide in 2026, covering national events, major religious festivals, and bank holidays. The announcement includes some of the most major days in Pakistan’s calendar, ensuring time for celebration, reflection, and rest.

List of Public Holidays 2026 in Pakistan

5 February (Thursday): Kashmir Day

21 to 23 March (Saturday to Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr (extended holidays)

23 March (Monday): Pakistan Day

1 May (Friday): Labour Day

27 to 28 May: Eid-ul-Adha

28 May (Thursday): Youm-e-Takbir

25 to 26 June: Ashura

14 August (Friday): Independence Day

25 August (Tuesday): Eid Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ

9 November (Monday): Iqbal Day

25 December (Friday): Quaid-e-Azam Day & Christmas

26 December (Saturday): Post-Christmas holiday (for Christian employees only)

Experts cautioned that religious holidays such as Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, and Ashura depend on moon sighting, which means slight changes in dates are possible. Citizens and institutions have been advised to wait for the final official notification before locking in travel or event plans.

From long Eid weekends to national days falling on Fridays and Mondays, the 2026 holiday calendar promises ample opportunities for rest, travel, and family time. Offices, schools, and businesses are expected to align their schedules accordingly once the final notifications are issued.

Public Advisory: Citizens are encouraged to stay updated with official government announcements to confirm final dates.