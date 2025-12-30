2026 public holidays schedule in Pakistan: Key dates revealed

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has officially announced the complete list of public holidays for the year 2026, providing both citizens and employees with ample time to plan their holidays.

The schedule includes a mix of national, religious, and bank holidays observed throughout the country.

According to the announced details, Pakistan will observe around 17 public holidays next year. Some of the major holidays include Kashmir Day, Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan Day, Labour Day, Eid-ul-Adha, Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi, Iqbal Day, Quaid-e-Azam Day, and Christmas.

Key dates for the major holidays are as follows:

February 5 (Thursday) – Kashmir Day

March 21-23 (Saturday to Monday) – Eid-ul-Fitr

March 23 (Monday) – Pakistan Day

May 1 (Friday) – Labour Day

May 27-28 (Wednesday to Thursday) – Eid-ul-Adha

May 28 (Thursday) – Youm-e-Takbeer

June 25-26 (Thursday to Friday) – Ashura

August 14 (Friday) – Independence Day

August 25 (Tuesday) – Milad-un-Nabi

November 9 (Monday) – Iqbal Day

December 25 (Friday) – Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas

December 26 (Saturday) – Post-Christmas Holiday (for Christian employees only)

Experts have pointed out that since some religious holidays depend on the sighting of the moon, there may be slight changes in the dates. Citizens and businesses are advised to finalize their holiday plans once the official notifications are issued.