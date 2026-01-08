Wild Elephant joins football match in India’s Odisha, video goes viral

An unusual and interesting video emerging from Keonjhar district in the Indian state of Odisha has captured the attention of social media users, showing a wild elephant playing football.

The scene unfolded when young men were busy playing football at a local ground. According to the video, during the game an elephant suddenly entered the field from the nearby forest and stopped near the football.

Surprisingly, the elephant not only showed interest in the ball but also began kicking it with its legs, prompting the players to move a safe distance away.

The footage shows the youngsters cautiously keeping their distance while the elephant calmly continued playing with the football.

The players also tried to move the elephant away from the ground; however, it remained there for some time and kept playing with the ball.

The video is rapidly going viral on social media, with users sharing amusing and astonished reactions. Some are calling it an example of harmony between nature and humans, while many others are enjoying the unexpected spectacle.