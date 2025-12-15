Is Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Fast & Furious franchise?

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has claimed that star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join the popular Fast & Furious franchise very soon.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app Instagram, Vin Diesel shared a picture in which he can be seen alongside Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the caption, the Hollywood actor wrote that everyone has been asking him whether Ronaldo is going to become part of the famous Fast & Furious series.

Vin Diesel claimed that he would like to tell fans that yes, Ronaldo is indeed special, and that a role has been written specifically for the world-famous footballer. However, he did not share further details about the character.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo himself has neither confirmed nor denied the claim so far. However, football fans around the world would certainly love to see Ronaldo appear in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel wrote in the caption: “Everyone was asking if he would be part of the Fast & Furious world. I’m telling you, he’s very special. We’ve written a role for him.”

It is worth noting that since its launch in 2001, the popular Hollywood Fast & Furious franchise has released 10 installments so far. The latest film, Fast X, was released in 2023, while its sequel, Fast X: Part Two, is scheduled for release in 2027.