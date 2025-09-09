Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola and 10 Grams Price – 9 September 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Sep 9, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan surged to historic levels, marking one of the sharpest single-day increases in the country’s market history.

The price of 24-carat gold soared by Rs 6,100 per tola, reaching an unprecedented Rs 384,000. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs 5,230, hitting Rs 329,219.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Silver Rate
Karachi 384,000 4,338
Lahore 384,000 4,338
Islamabad 384,000 4,338
Peshawar 384,000 4,338
Quetta 384,000 4,338
Sialkot 384,000 4,338
Hyderabad 384,000 4,338
Faisalabad 384,000 4,338

Silver prices also climbed to record levels. The price of silver increased by Rs 23 per tola, reaching Rs 4,338.

This local surge aligns with international trends, where gold prices jumped by $61 per ounce, reaching $3,613. Analysts attribute the global price hike to heightened demand for safe-haven assets amid fears of inflation, currency instability, and geopolitical tensions.

“Investors are rushing to secure their wealth in precious metals,” said a Karachi-based bullion dealer. “This is likely to fuel further panic buying in the domestic market.”

The latest increase has raised concerns among consumers and jewelers alike. Many fear that continued volatility could push prices even higher in the coming days.

