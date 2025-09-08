Gold price crosses Rs384,000 mark in Pakistan for first time ever

Pakistan – Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed to historic highs on the first working day of the week.

The price of 24-carat gold jumped by a staggering Rs 6,100 per tola, reaching Rs 384,000, while 10 grams of gold surged by Rs 5,230, hitting Rs 329,219.

Silver also hit record levels, with per tola silver rising by Rs 23 to Rs 4,338. The surge follows a spike in the international market, where gold per ounce climbed $61 to $3,613.

Experts warn that the historic rise could fuel panic buying, as gold and silver remain the top safe-haven assets amid global market uncertainty.

The record-breaking prices signal unprecedented demand, making this one of the most dramatic gold market moves in Pakistan’s history.