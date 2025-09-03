Latest

Gold Price touches New High in Pakistan amid global surge

By News Desk
3:21 pm | Sep 3, 2025
Gold Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Day

KARACHI – The unstoppable gold rally has shaken markets as the yellow metal smashes all previous records, leaving buyers stunned and investors in a frenzy.

In a jaw-dropping single-day leap, gold prices jumped by Rs6,000 per tola, touching the Rs376,700 mark. 10grams of bullion also skyrocketed by Rs5,144, reaching Rs322,959.

Today Gold Prices in Pakistan 

  • Per Tola: Rs376,700 (↑ Rs6,000)

  • 10 Grams: Rs322,959 (↑ Rs5,144)

The global market mirrored the madness, with international gold touching $3,540 per ounce, including a $20 premium, after an extraordinary $60 surge in just one day.

Even silver couldn’t resist the rally, with its per-tola price creeping up by Rs12 to Rs4,315.

Gold frenzy is far from over as the glittering metal could climb even higher, keeping Pakistan’s gold lovers and investors on edge.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

