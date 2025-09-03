Gold Price touches New High in Pakistan amid global surge

KARACHI – The unstoppable gold rally has shaken markets as the yellow metal smashes all previous records, leaving buyers stunned and investors in a frenzy.

In a jaw-dropping single-day leap, gold prices jumped by Rs6,000 per tola, touching the Rs376,700 mark. 10grams of bullion also skyrocketed by Rs5,144, reaching Rs322,959.

Today Gold Prices in Pakistan

Per Tola: Rs376,700 (↑ Rs6,000)

10 Grams: Rs322,959 (↑ Rs5,144)

The global market mirrored the madness, with international gold touching $3,540 per ounce, including a $20 premium, after an extraordinary $60 surge in just one day.

Even silver couldn’t resist the rally, with its per-tola price creeping up by Rs12 to Rs4,315.

Gold frenzy is far from over as the glittering metal could climb even higher, keeping Pakistan’s gold lovers and investors on edge.