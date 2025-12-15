Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 15 December 2025

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded downward trend in international market as investors awaited key guidance from the US Federal Reserve.

As per Sarafa Association, rate of gold fell by Rs2,000, bringing the per-tola rate to Rs452,262. The price of 10 grams also dropped, losing Rs1,715 to reach Rs387,741.

Category Increase New Price Gold per tola 2,000 452,262 Gold per 10 grams 1,715 387,741

In the global market, gold shed $20 with the international rate quoted at $4,299 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also saw downward movement in the domestic market, falling by Rs220 to reach Rs6,464 per tola.

Spot gold was trading 0.2% higher at $4,215.61 per ounce at 0309 GMT, while US gold futures for February del–ivery rose by the same margin to $4,244.70 per ounce. Spot silver gained 0.6% to reach $61.06, after touching an all-time high of $61.46 earlier in the session.