How much did Pakistan debt increase in the first 20 months?

ISLAMABAD – Details of the loans taken by the federal government during its first 20 months have come to light.

During the initial 20 months of the current government, an increase of Rs12,169 billion was recorded in federal government debt. This rise in borrowing occurred between March 2024 and October 2025.

According to documents from the State Bank of Pakistan, during the 20-month period from March 2024 to October 2025, the federal government’s domestic debt increased by Rs11,300 billion, while external debt rose by Rs869 billion. As a result, total federal government debt increased to Rs76,979 billion by October 2025, compared to Rs64,810 billion in February 2024.

State Bank documents further show that by February 2024, the central government’s domestic debt stood at Rs42,675 billion, which increased to Rs53,975 billion by October 2025.

Similarly, the federal government’s external debt amounted to Rs22,134 billion by February 2024 and exceeded Rs23,000 billion by October 2025.