Saudi Arabia introduces smart safety wristbands to protect children during Hajj, Umrah

RIYADH – The Saudi government has taken an important step to ensure that there is no negligence or lapse in the service and protection of the guests of Allah.

Millions of devotees travel from around the world to perform Hajj and Umrah, visiting the Kaaba and the Holy Prophet’s Mosque.

Due to the enormous crowds, congestion, and heat, ensuring the safety of children has become a major challenge. Losing children in such massive gatherings is extremely distressing for parents.

To address this issue, under the guidance of the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, special safety wristbands will be provided to children at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) and the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid al-Nabawi).

The announcement was made by officials of the General Authority responsible for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

They explained that these smart wristbands, worn on the child’s wrist, will contain all the details of the parents or guardians.

In case a child gets separated or lost, the wristband will allow for immediate identification and help in reuniting the child with their parents.

These specially designed wristbands for children will also be available at Bab Abdulaziz and Bab Fahd (Gate No. 79), where staff will be present to assist with guidance and registration.