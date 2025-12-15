SYDNEY – Further evidence has emerged of India’s involvement in the Sydney terrorist attack.

According to Indian media, Australian intelligence agencies have formally contacted the Indian government regarding the Sydney incident.

Australian intelligence agencies reached out to Indian officials to question them about the terrorists involved in the attack.

It is worth noting that in the Sydney terrorist attack, a friend of one of the terrorists had previously stated that Naveed has ties to India.

The friend of the terrorist said that Naveed’s father is from India, while his mother is Italian.

This information indicates that the terrorists involved in the Sydney attack have confirmed links to India.