Israel strikes in Doha trigger explosions across Qatar’s Capital

DOHA – Chaos erupted in the heart of Qatar’s capital today as a series of devastating explosions rocked the city, with thick plumes of smoke rising over the iconic Katara district.

Eyewitnesses reported at least 10 massive blasts shaking buildings and sending residents fleeing in panic.

🚨🇶🇦 BREAKING: EXPLOSION IN DOHA TARGETED HAMAS HQ Israeli officials said that the blast in Qatar’s capital was an assassination strike aimed at senior Hamas officials. The explosion hit the Katara District, where eyewitnesses saw heavy smoke rising, though no civilian… https://t.co/qtWbk1kSOj pic.twitter.com/BGrw4JMFfR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 9, 2025

While official confirmation is still pending, intelligence sources suggest that the strikes may have been targeted Israeli air raids aimed at Hamas officials. The city, usually known for its calm streets and cultural landmarks, has been thrown into turmoil as sirens blare and emergency crews rush to the scene.

This shocking development comes amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors as investigations continue.

More Updates to follow…